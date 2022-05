Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says there should be an election at the end of the year.

There’s a renewed focus on the stability of the government, which now has a majority of one in the Dáil.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is due to take over as Taoiseach at the end of the year, replacing Michael Martin.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Mr.Howlin said we currently have a tired government as the country faces a number of challenges.

He went on to say that a freshness and dynamism is lacking in the current government.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email