Killowen Farm Announces Four Million Euro Expansion

The award winning Wexford based yoghurt producer, Killowen Farm, has announced a four million euro expansion of the family run business.

The development will create twenty five new jobs in Courtnacuddy. The expansion was officially unveiled by the Taoiseach Michéal Martin, who described it as “a real Irish success story”.

Killowen Farm Chief Executive, Nicholas Dunne, says he is”thrilled with the latest developments” and he added he “is very grateful for the assistance given to the company from start up”.

Killowen is best known for the yogurt it makes from milk produced by its own cows, which it exports as far away as Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

The company said the expansion, which will allow it to increase its cream cheese production, is part-aided by a grant from Enterprise Ireland.

