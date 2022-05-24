Major cigarettes haul in Rosslare

Almost one million cigarettes have been seized in Rosslare
Yesterday Revenue officers confiscated 960,000 cigarettes at the Europort.
The cigarettes branded ‘Benson & Hedges Silver’ and ‘Lambert & Butler’, have an estimated retail value of €720,000
The illegal cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Bilboa, Spain.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.