Major cigarettes haul in Rosslare

Almost one million cigarettes have been seized in Rosslare

Yesterday Revenue officers confiscated 960,000 cigarettes at the Europort.

The cigarettes branded ‘Benson & Hedges Silver’ and ‘Lambert & Butler’, have an estimated retail value of €720,000

The illegal cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Bilboa, Spain.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email