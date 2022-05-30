Man In His 30’s Dies Following Road Crash In Enniscorthy

Gardai in Enniscorthy are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30’s died in a road crash last night.

The vehicle burst into flames after the collision near Clonhaston. The road will remain closed this morning for a Garda Technical examination of the scene.

The crash happened when the driver of a car collided with a ditch on the R744 in the townland of Clonhaston outside Enniscorthy at around 7.30 yesterday evening.

The vehicle then went on fire and the driver lost his life in the single vehicle collision. The man has not yet been identified.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

