No attempt at interference with governance of new hospital

There will be no attempt to directly or indirectly impose a Catholic ethos on the new National Maternity Hospital, according to the Chair of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

He’s been appearing before an Oireachtas committee ahead of a planned Cabinet decision on the building of the hospital tomorrow.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested there won’t be any changes to the legal documents governing the deal.

Chair of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group James Menton, says there will be no religious involvement in the new hospital

