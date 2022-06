The Taoiseach has said the government doesn’t know how much fuel prices will increase by after a ban on Russian oil imports.

The EU agreed to phase out around 90 per cent of oil imports by the end of the year in a landmark response to the war in Ukraine.

It’s likely to lead to further rises in fuel costs in Ireland.

Speaking in Brussels, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the future remains uncertain in this area

