Publicans get go ahead to address shortage of bar managers

Wexford publicans have been urged to sign up to the first ever apprenticeship to train a new generation of bar managers.

This has been launched to tackle the crippling shortage of hospitality staff.

The three-year degree course is backed by State and employer funding,

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Griffith College, with the support of Solas, the state agency for further education, have joined forces to reverse the pub sector’s post-Covid struggle to retain staff.

A Fáilte Ireland survey released in February indicated that as many as nine out of ten hospitality businesses have problems recruiting staff, with many employers linking the shortage to a lack of training.

