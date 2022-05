As we are in for the sunniest weekend of the year to date its a timely warning on the dangers of skin cancer

This is particularly relevant here in the south east where Wexford has one of the highest rates in the country

Dr Aoife Lally consultant dermatologist at Saint Vincent’s Hospital Dublin says too many people are still dying as a result of skin cancer and the highest rates in the country are in Cork, Waterford and Wexford

