Taoiseach “Surprised” By Details Of An Email Sent By Wexford County Council Official

The Taoiseach has said he is “surprised” by the details of a recent email sent by a senior official of Wexford County Council to South East Radio.

The email, sought to lay down three “criteria” for South East Radio’s presenters in the context of the council taking out advertising with the radio station. One of the criteria included that presenters would not express personal opinions.

In January, the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) heavily criticised Wexford County Council for raising the issue of advertising spend during a dispute over coverage of the council by the radio station in 2019.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin, on a visit to Co. Wexford, said “the SIPO recommendations should be accepted”.

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council is now considering a possible inquiry, arising from a series of emails, sent by a senior official of the authority to South East Radio.

