Records from the National Archives Treaty 1921 exhibition will open at Wexford’s County Hall, on 23 May

The exhibition documents the context leading up to the signing of the treaty in London the signing itself and the personalities involved in December 1921

It will be open to the public in the County Hall until June 10th

This follows a successful three-month exhibition at Dublin Castle where the Anglo-Irish Treaty 1921 went on public display for the first time.

