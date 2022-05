Wexford TD Verona Murphy has slated the Government and opposition parties over the climate action bill and the impact it’s having on ordinary households.

The Independent Deputy says the approach to tackling climate action is without any serious forward thinking

According to Verona Murphy we should be developing long term policy around forestry as a way of tackling carbon emissions

Petrol and diesel is heading towards the two euro mark and deputy Murphy says people are suffering

