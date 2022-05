Thousands of women are suffering from menopause issues, compounded by the shortage of HRT patches and gel

This has prompted Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy to call for a Minister for Women’s health to be included at the cabinet table.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Deputy Murphy says women are suffering in silence and have done so for far too long

Deputy Murphy says we should all be advocating to improve the health of women and those suffering during the menopause

[CLIP]

