The Chairperson of Youth Labour says students across Co. Wexford are being “unfairly excluded” from a reduction in fares on public transport.

The new scheme was introduced by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, earlier this week.

Students will benefit from a 50% reduction in fares.

Evan Ryan from Youth Labour in Wexford says the reduction doesn’t apply to all routes.

