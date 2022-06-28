Gardai Say Anti Social Behaviour In Wexford Town Is Being Tackled

Anti social behaviour on the streets across Wexford will not be tolerated and Gardai are working to tackle the scourge according to Sergeant Eddie Wilde.

There have been a number of serious incidents on the street in Wexford Town over the past few weeks and Sergeant Wilde says “efforts are under way to prevent such crimes from occurring”.

There are a number of ways Gardai are dealing with the situation including ASBO’s for 12 to 18 year old youths, communicating with their parents and education.

Thefts from cars is an ongoing problem and Sergeant Wilde revealed that of 88 cars with items stolen, 60% of those vehicles were unlocked at the time of the incident.

