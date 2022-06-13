Cocaine Addiction In Wexford Is Increasing.

Cocaine use in Wexford continues on the rise, which is causing hardship for families and individuals according to Paul Delaney from the Cornmarket project.

The news comes as it emerges that for the first time cocaine has overtaken heroin as the main drug for which people are seeking treatment.

Figures from the Health Research Board show the numbers seeking help for cocaine addiction tripled between 2015 and last year.

It follows a report last week that found the number of young people presenting with problem cocaine use had increased by 171 per cent between 2011 and 2019.

Paul Delaney says while there was a major drugs haul recently, there needs to be a different response to the way we tackle drug taking and addiction.

He says there needs to be more councelling and resources aimed an cocaine addiction.

