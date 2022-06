Fine Gael Councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan is calling for an interpretive center to be located near the battle site of Vinegar Hill in Enniscorthy.

She was responding to listeners comments on Morning Mix.

Many people believe that the historic site is badly neglected from simple signposting to bus access from Quarry Road.

Councillor Codd says the tourist attraction needs investment and the purchase of land close to the site for car parking and other amenities.

