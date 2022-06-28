Election Of Chairperson For Three Districts Across Co. Wexford

Wexford Labour Councillor Maura Bell is the new Mayor of Wexford.

She takes over from Fianna Fail’s Garry Laffan, while Independent Councillor Davy Hynes will be Deputy Mayor for the next twelve months.

After her election, Councillor Bell promised “to do her best for the people of the Wexford District”.

Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa McDonald says she “looks forward to continuing the hard work for the people of the Rosslare Municipal District” after being elected the new Chairperson of the local authority there.

Councillor McDonald’s colleague Frank Staples from Fine Gael will be the new Deputy Chairman.

The New Ross District also has a new Chairman with the election of Michael Sheehan from Fianna Fail. Councillor John Flemming was elected to the role of Vice Chairman in New Ross.

