The Chairman of Wexford County Council has paid tribute to former Councillor Declan MacPartlin, who died over the weekend. He was 82.

George Lawlor described Mr. MacPartlin as “an affable and courteous public servant”.

Originally from Dublin, the former Independent Councillor Declan MacPartlin, lived in Camolin for a long number of years and served as a public representative from 2004 to 2014.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, and his children Jenny, Allister, Fionn, Caoimhe and Oisin.

