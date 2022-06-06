Gardai celebrate one hundred years in Wexford town

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Wexford today for the 100th anniversary of the arrival of An Garda Siochana in the town

Twenty seven recruits from the newly formed force arrived in the town in October 1922

The parade marched passed three previous garda stations Abbey Street, South Main Street and Roche’s Road before reaching the current headquarters in Mulgannon

The station was open to the public during the afternoon where different areas of garda activity were on display

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit says its a great occasion while the Chairperson of Wexford County Council Barbara Ann Murphy says the atmosphere on the parade through the town was brilliant

