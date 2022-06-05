Gardai In Wexford Town To Celebrate 100 Years Of The Force

Gardai in Wexford Town will mark the 100th Anniversary of the force this weekend.

The first twenty seven officers arrived to the town in October 1922.

They were initially stationed at the Dun Mhuire, which later became the Parish Hall, and at a station in George’s Street.

Wexford Chief Superintendent, Anthony Pettitt, says the town has had a long history with the Gardai.

Gardai will march from those first Garda Stations to the new Divisional Headquarters in Wexford Town at 11.30am tomorrow morning.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email