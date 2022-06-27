House Prices Increase Across Co. Wexford According To Latest Report By Daft.ie

House prices in Co. Wexford have risen by 3.2 % between March and June of this year.

The average cost of a three bed semi now stands at €243,000. To buy a house in Co. Kilkenny it will set you back €252,500, while in Co. Wicklow the same property will cost €359,600.

A three bed semi in Co. Carlow is on average €202,500. However, according to Daft.ie there are signs the rise in rural Ireland will ease for the rest of the year.

This latest report from Daft.ie shows that asking prices rose nationally outside of Dublin by 3.8% between April and June this year.

The number of homes advertised for sale has increased from 10,000 to 12,400 in the past three months.

