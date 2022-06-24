Independent Councillor Says Wexford Hospital Is At “Crisis” Point

A Wexford Independent Councillor and Paramedic says Wexford General Hospital is under “extreme pressure” this week.

On Wednesday afternoon a statement was issued from the Ireland East Hospital Group, which revealed Wexford General Hospital was “extremely busy” and advising of significant delays and long waiting times.

With primary school holidays around the corner and thousands of visitors expected in Co. Wexford, Councillor Ger Carthy told South East Radio’s Morning Mix that Wexford General Hospital is at “crisis point, as there are no available beds at the hospital”.

Mr. Carthy says the Hospital needs the new 96 bed unit immediately, which has already been approved, but he fears it could be 2025 before patients are using those new beds.

