Irish Water Publish Report Into Contaminated Water At Gorey Water Treatment Plant Last Year

Wexford County Council has apologised following a report into a systems failure in Gorey in 2021.

The inquiry centered around a power outage on the 21st August last year, which resulted in a malfunction of the chlorine pumps, at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant in the town.

Subsequent to the failure, human error compounded the problem, which resulted in badly treated water in the public water supply for four days.

Over 40 people were treated for illness relating to the contaminated water.

Significant delays were found to have occurred, in the late notification of the problem to Irish Water and the HSE.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email