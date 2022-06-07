LAWLOR CRITICAL OF HEALTH SPENDING

Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor has delivered a stinging criticism of the Governments record for the provision of health care in the County.

It emerged last week that the MRI scanner and the 92 bed unit planned for Wexford General Hospital is still only at the appraisal stage of the capital plan 2022.

Two other hospitals, Kilkenny and Mullingar applied for the same facilities three years ago.

The MRI in Kilkenny and extra bed capacity is now under construction, while the MRI in Mullingar is also under construction.

Councillor Lawlor says there’s a lack of interest on the part of Government representatives in Wexford

