The Union of Students in Ireland is warning Leaving Certificate students in Co. Wexford, the publication of this years results could present a number of challenges.

The State Examinations Commission confirmed the results will be out on September 2nd.

A shortage of examiners, deferred exams and ensuring grades are not lower than last year, are factors in the delay. Megan O’Connor, from the USI, says “they were hoping for an earlier date”.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email