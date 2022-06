The provision of a portable toilet on Vinegar Hill has been welcomed by Independent Councillor Jackser Owens.

Local representatives and the public alike have been campaigning for decades to make the historical site more attractive for tourists

There have been many criticisms over the years of the poor access and lack of facilities including toilets.

Councillor Owens says more improvements are needed in order to bring the standard of the site of the 1798 battle up to International standard

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email