Maura Bell Agrees With President Michael D. Higgins.

Wexford Labour Councillor Maura Bell has paid tribute to President Michael D. Higgins and thanked him for his comments on Housing yesterday.

The President described housing policy as ‘our great, great failure’ and the housing situation wasn’t a crisis anymore but a ‘disaster’.

She says if the Government had the where, the will and the want our housing crisis would be on the way to being solved by now.

Councillor Bell says it’s very difficult for a local councillor facing people who are in desperate circumstances and not being able to do anything about it.

[CLIP]

