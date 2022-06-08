NO EROSION MANAGEMENT POLICY IN WEXFORD

Environmental charity Clean Coast say they have almost two thousand volunteer groups across the country.

The organisation is joining forces with Natural Spring Clean for World Ocean Day.

More than 230 clean-ups are planned for today in coastal areas.

Ballymoney native Karen Dubsky from Coast watch says the biggest problem facing the Wexford coast line is coastal erosion and there are no plans to tackle the issue.

Ms. Dubsky says an erosion management policy was discussed about 25 years ago but nothing has happened since.

Meanwhile large parts of land along the Wexford coast is falling in to the sea including homes.

