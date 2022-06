Truck parking near the entrance to Rosslare Europort is causing serious disruption for residents in nearby housing estates.

Independent Councillor Ger Carty says there’s also a safety issue with small children.

Trucks and other juggernauts are using estates to park and turn, particularly on St Martin’s Road

Councillor Carty say’s the Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland need to secure proper truck parking at Rosslare Euro Port

