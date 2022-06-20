Questions Over Delay In Finding Site For New University

Questions have arisen over the length of time it’s taking to secure a site for the newly developed Technological University of the South East.

CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enwright revealed that the necessary legal requirements only arrived with the Council last month which allows Wexford County Council to proceed with the purchase of a 50 acre site on the outskirts of Wexford.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Deputy Murphy says the funding has been in place for the past seven years and wants to know why no progress has been made up to now.

Also on Morning Mix, Labours Brendan Howlin revealed there had been some opposition over the years to the Technological University for the South East from Carlow and Waterford.

However he said that’s all in the past and it’s up to all parties now to pit the final piece of the jigsaw in place and secure the 50 acre site o the outskirts of Wexford.Questions Over delay

