A rainfall record was broken at Johnstown Castle met station this spring

Thats according to the spring weather bulletin from Met Eireann released today covering the months of March April and May

On the 9th of March the highest daily rainfall amount ever recorded in Johnstown Castle in the past eighty one years fell on that day

It amounted to 41.5 millimetres.

In general it has been a drier spring than average with less rainfall and higher temperatures

