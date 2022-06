Only 27 per cent of childcare providers across the country have spaces available for babies or toddlers this year.

A new survey of creches has found in the majority of counties the first availability is for next year,

In the South east , Wexford has the longest wait times with one childcare facility in the county booked until 2024

Those in the industry say parents are requesting places when in the early stages of their pregnancy.

