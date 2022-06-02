South East Radio MD Recognised By Rotary Club For Outstanding Contribution

The Managing Director of South East Radio has received the highest award which can be bestowed upon members of the Rotary Club.

Eamonn Buttle, was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Rotary Club in Wexford, for his outstanding contribution to the work and mission of Rotary.

The President of Wexford Rotary, Calodagh McCumiskey, said “Mr. Buttle has been President of both Enniscorthy and Wexford Rotary Clubs and he was one of the first President’s in Ireland to extend membership to women”.

Eamonn Buttle said it was a “great honour” for him to be named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary International Foundation, as its been an important part of his life for over 20 years.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email