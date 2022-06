Volunteerism in Wexford was celebrated recently with the award of a gold medal to the tidy town committee at a civic reception by out going Mayor Garry Laffan.

Philomena Murphy and her team were honoured for their dedication to the community.

Speaking yesterday on Morning Mix Phiomena says she was so happy for her team of volunteers to be recognised.

However, Mary would like to see more effort in keeping Wexford Main Street clean by business owners outside their own premises.

