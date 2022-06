Wexford County Council is advising members of the public to safely enjoy the waters around the County this bank holiday weekend.

Large numbers of visitors are expected to holiday in Co. Wexford for the June weekend.

Wexford’s five blue flag beaches are off limits for horses and dogs during the bathing season from now until the 15th September. The animal restrictions are from 11am to 7pm each day.

