Wexford General Hospital “Busy” Due To Large Numbers At A&E

Wexford General Hospital is advising people they will experience significant delays if they present at the Emergency Department.

The hospital says it is “extremely busy” and is urging patients who do not need urgent care to consider visiting their GP or use Pharmacy Services before turning up at the hospital.

Wexford General Hospital says patients are being admitted to the hospital with both Covid and non-Covid related illnesses but the number of in-patients who are testing positive for Covid is increasing.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email