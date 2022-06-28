Wexford scallop fishing being squeezed due to Brexit

A sector of the fishing industry in County Wexford is in danger of being wiped out due to Brexit

The matter is due to raised with Minister for Agriculture in the Dail this week in relation to scallop fishing

Its a unique Wexford industry that keeps the processing facility in Kilmore Quay operating along with the fishermen themselves

They have recieved no compensation as a result of Brexit because they fish a non quota species

But according to Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy they are being forced out of business because they cant use English ports anymore and have to land stocks on the continent

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email