Wexford Town Estate Agent Scoops Major National Award

Wexford Town estate agent DNG McCormack Quinn has been named the 2021 DNG Online Auctioneers of the Year at the DNG National Conference, which took place at The Curragh Racecourse last Friday.

Established in 2020 by long-term DNG Franchisee Gary Quinn and established Wexford estate agent Rob McCormack, DNG McCormack Quinn received the award in recognition of its leading contribution to growing DNG’s online auction platform which was first launched in 2020. The agent successfully sold 75% of the 24 lots it listed in 2021, generating over €5 million in sales.

Providing residential and commercial sales and lettings, farm and land sales and leases, valuations and property management, the DNG McCormack Quinn team services Wexford Town, New Ross, Enniscorthy and all the surrounding townlands.

Welcoming the award, Gary Quinn, Director DNG McCormack Quinn said: “With many buyers already comfortable conducting their property research online, the movement to online property auctions and transactions make sense. Over the past two years we have placed a huge emphasise on developing the online auction option for our customers and are delighted to receive this award in acknowledgement.”

The annual DNG National Conference and awards event was attended by more than 120 delegates from 80 offices from across the country. The awards celebrate and reward standards of service, business acumen, and professionalism across the DNG network.

Delegates met to discuss the future of Ireland’s property market, technology innovations connected to the residential property market and DNG’s role in the residential and commercial sector.

