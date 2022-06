We need to encourage as many woman to look at public life and politics that’s according to the Mayor of Wexford.

Maura Bell is the 4th female to hold the position. This news also comes as Lisa McDonald was made the new Chair of Rosslare District.

The new Mayor believes there are plenty of women who are a part of public life, who would be well able to take on politics.

