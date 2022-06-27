Widespread condemnation of GAA match brawl

The Taoiseach has said the brawl at the All-Ireland quarter final between Galway and Armagh was ‘disturbing’.

The fight between players started as they were heading towards the tunnel after full time.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee is set to investigate a number of incidents which occurred.

Former chairman of Wexford GAA and now Fine Gael Councillor in Gorey Diarmuid Devereux says this type of activity has to have consequences

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says many of these players are role models

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email