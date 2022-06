There have been 32 more deaths on Irish roads this year than at the same point in 2021.

78 people have died in collisions in Ireland since the start of the year

That’s more than the number of deaths recorded last year, and more than 2020 and 2019 up until the same point.

An Garda Síóchána’s Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing, Paula Hilman, says the statistics are worrying.

