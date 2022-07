The number of refugees coming in to Rosslare Europort has dropped to just a trickle compared to the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Up to two hundred mainly women and children are currently being accommodated between the three hotels in Rosslare.

Volunteer Bernie Mullen is worried that the reduction may be due to the fact that Stena Line Have had to cease the free travel offer from Ukraine for Commercial reasons and refugees don’t have the means to leave Ukraine.

