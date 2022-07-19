AIB New Ross to become cashless

70 AIB branches are to become cashless by October, with ATMs and cheque services moving elsewhere.

The bank’s partnership with An Post will be expanded, so customers can lodge and withdraw money from their account through their local post offices

Following the change AIB customers can lodge up to 5,000 euro a week and withdraw 1,500 in cash a day from their bank account at any post office.

AIB New Ross is one of the seventy that will become cashless and local Fianna Fail councillor John Fleming believes it will have a detrimental effect on the town and district

