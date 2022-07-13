Camper Vans Welcome In Wexford

The new Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor says we need to tap in more to the camper van market in Wexford.

His comments come following complaints in Cork where Campervans are allegedly causing ‘car-parking chaos’ in some coastal areas.

That’s according to Cork County Cllr Marie O’Sullivan, who says it’s putting children in danger.

She says at present, campervans can be found lined up along the South West coast most weekends.

Councillor O’Sullivan is appealing to owners of the motor-homes to consider young families, before they decide to park-up and to park away from beach access areas .

But Councillor Lawlor says if there are problems then they can be sorted.

He says we need to cater more for a growing tourist market by providing all necessary provisions ie. car parking and services and where there are problems to sit down with campervan clubs and resolve outstanding issues.

