The Charities Regulator is urging groups to submit their annual reports on time, because more than one in three are not.

That’s one of the headline figures in the Charities Regulator 2021 annual report, which was published today.

Groups must post their annual reports with details of basic finances and activities within ten months of their financial year-end.

CEO of the Regulator, Helen Martin, says it’s an offence not to do so, but there is an opportunity to seek support if that’s not possible

