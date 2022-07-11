Community Hub Scheme Benefits Rosslare and New Ross.

Two vacant properties in County Wexford are among those to be redeveloped under the Community Hub Scheme.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the first list of properties in Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Roscommon, Cork and Limerick.

Here in Wexford the old bank in Rosslare Harbour and the courthouse in New Ross are to be brought back in to use.

7.5 million euro has been set aside to develop 36 vacant buildings.

Two vacent properties in County Wexford are among those to be redeveloped under the Community Hub Scheme

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the first list of properties in Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Roscommon, Cork and Limerick

Here in Wexford the old bank in Rosslare Harbour and the courthouse in New Ross are to be brought back in to use

7.5 million euro has been set aside to develop 36 vacant buildings.

Junior Minister James Brown welcomes the initiative

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email