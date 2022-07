A new community support policing initiative is about to get underway in the New Ross district

It is the brainchild of Garda Niall Maher who has responsibility for a number of rural stations in the area

Garda Maher outlined what his plans are to involve local communities in crime prevention

He says the first area for the new committees will be in Adamstown which he hopes to get underway in the coming weeks

