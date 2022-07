The Environment Minister says he wants to focus on increasing farm incomes, outside of the livestock sector.

Eamon Ryan’s comments come ahead of a decision on reducing the size of Ireland’s national herd.

The Green Party’s looking for agricultural emissions to be reduced by 30 per cent, but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers are seeking 25 per cent.

Minister Ryan says there needs to be a bigger focus on renewable energy and forestry in the sector:

