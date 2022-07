Coillte and fire service personnel are battling a significant forest fire at Crone Woods, near Enniskerry in County Wicklow.

An Air Corps helicopter is in attendance to assist.

Coillte is asking the public to avoid the use of all outdoor fires and other open ignition sources such as barbeques and cigarettes at this time.

Chief Officer with Wicklow Fire Service, Aidan Dempsey says it’s likely people started the fire by accident

