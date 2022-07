Gardai are urging motorists to stay safe this bank holiday weekend.

94 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, up 28 on the same period last year.

Gardai are issuing a road safety appeal for the bank holiday weekend, as fines for offences such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while using a phone are to double.

Eight new speed camera locations came into operation across County Wexford today

They are on the M11, N11, R702, R772, R730, R736 and at Raheen Moor

